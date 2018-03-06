Ariana Grande Makes 1st Appearance In 6 Months For Date Night With Mac Miller At Oscars Party

There she is! A blonde Ariana Grande was photographed in public for the first time in half a year, as the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer joined her boy, Mac Miller, to hit up Madonna’s Oscar party!

Welcome back, Ariana Grande. Where have you been? The 24-year-old hasn’t been seen in what feels like forever, so when she and boyfriend Mac Miller, 26, were spotted attending Madonna’s Oscar Party in Hollywood on March 4, per Daily Mail, it was a big deal! First off, Ariana looked gorgeous, rocking an ostrich-feathered little black dress and a pair of knee-high boots. Plus, she’s blonde now! Someone give her freelance hair stylist Josh Liu an Oscar, because Ariana’s makeover looked magnificent!

Ariana’s date night with Mac wouldn’t be so newsworthy, since these two have been together since August 2016, if she hadn’t ghosted on everyone. Okay, it’s not that serious, but Ms. Grande hadn’t been photographed in public since her September 2017 benefit concert for Charlottesville, Virginia. Since then, she’s been out of sight, out of mind. Ariana was supposed to appear at the BRIT Awards in January to help pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, but sadly, she couldn’t make it. She reportedly got so sick that doctors told her not to fly, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Bummer.

Supposedly, that illness is why she’s been quiet on social media, as well. As of publication, the last post she uploaded to her Instagram was a Dec. 31 video. “See you next year,” she captioned a shot of a digital mixer, indicating new music is on the way. She’s going to release a new album, one that’s reportedly her most “personal” record to date. Considering the trauma she suffered from that Manchester bombing, it’s not surprising that she would find an emotional outlet in her music.

So, not only is Ariana back in the spotlight and sporting a new look, but she’s also likely dropping a new album? Her fans must be hyped. Her fans better be ready to travel to New York City, because The Sun reports that Ariana is headed to Broadway to play Elphaba in the award-winning musical Wicked. Ariana will reportedly take over for Jackie Burns, scoring the role of a lifetime. That’s huge! Wow. In a blink of an eye, Ariana has gone from being off the radar to possibly being everywhere. Seems 2018 will be her year!