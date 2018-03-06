Becca Kufrin Reveals Whether Or Not Arie & Lauren Are Together After Devastating Split

Arie called off his engagement to Becca for a second chance with Lauren, but did he get that chance? Becca hints at the state of Arie’s relationship with Lauren after that shocking breakup.

Becca Kufrin, 27, may have just dropped a massive Bachelor spoiler in her latest interview after the March 5 finale. Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, called off his engagement to Becca because he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, and Becca revealed what’s going on with Arie and Lauren now. “They’re going to be together and do their thing,” Becca told PEOPLE. She doesn’t think Arie dumped her “maliciously to break my heart,” but she does believe that he didn’t think things through regarding “everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be.” Sounds like Lauren took Arie back! We can’t wait to see that unedited footage.

Becca thought she was going to have a nice weekend getaway in Los Angeles with Arie, but he ended up calling off their engagement. The breakup was filmed from start to finish, and the world was shown the unedited version of it. “At one point I asked him if he wanted to make it work with Lauren and his response was, ‘Yeah I want to try.’ So in that instance I knew. I knew at that point, okay I’m sure he’s going to try to make up for lost time and he’ll probably go there soon to make it work and to reconcile with her,” she continued.

Becca, Arie, and Lauren will come face-to-face on the second night of the After the Final Rose special. Becca revealed on night one of After the Final Rose that she still has a lot of questions for Arie, as she should! Arie was slammed for how he ended things with Becca, so he’s going to have to take the heat from her on live television. Will Lauren defend him or will she sympathize with Becca? Tune in March 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.