Is Younes Bendjima Shading Kourtney K After Unfollowing Her On Instagram? ‘I Need To Be Alone’

Younes Bendjima has broken his silence on his alleged split from Kourtney Kardashian. Read his cryptic message here!

UPDATE: Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are now following each other on Instagram.

It’s a sad day for Kourtney Kardashian fans everywhere. The reality star made headlines when she shockingly deactivated her Instagram account and unfollowed her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, on March 5. And although Kourtney has since returned to social media, we still have reason to believe the drama is alive. In fact, Younes has spoken out on their alleged breakup. “Feels good to stop looking at your phone and start looking at the world. Try. even for a day,” Younes said in an Instagram story. This definitely isn’t good! Younes’ post is especially interesting since Kourt and Khloe Kardashian got into a huge fight over Kourtney’s phone obsession on the season finale of KUWTK. So ironic, right?

Unfortunately, Younes’ rant doesn’t end there. The model fueled breakup rumors even more with another Instagram story that quoted Denzel Washington’s tweet, “I’m both an introvert and extrovert. I love people, but I need to be alone. I’ll go out to meet people, but it has an expiration because I have to recharge. If I don’t find the valuable alone time I need to recharge, I cannot be my highest self.” It’s clear there is trouble in paradise after all. Kourtney, however, has not said anything regarding their relationship or her Instagram deactivation. We can only hope the couple is just going through a rough patch. They seemed to be very much in love.

Kourt was even considering freezing her eggs! As we previously reported, the mom of three– Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick, told her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe on an episode of KUWTK that she is thinking about the procedure “if I am like in love and the person wants to have a kid…” Can this not get any weirder?!