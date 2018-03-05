Who Will Be The Next Bachelorette? 4 Bachelor Nation Stars Reveal Their Top Picks

The new Bachelorette will be revealed during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special, so who will it be? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with four former Bachelorettes about who should be the season 14 star!

As Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find everlasting love comes to a close, a new Bachelorette will be named. The girl chosen will be the star of the season 14 edition of the hit reality show. Fans have already fallen in love with contestants from Arie’s season and want to see one of the girls become the next Bachelorette. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with four former Bachelorettes — Trista Sutter (season 1), DeAnna Pappas (season 4), Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (season 7), and Desiree Hartsock (season 9) — and asked who they’d like to see get the second chance at love like they did. Their answers may surprise you!

Trista, who made history as the first-ever Bachelorette, could definitely see Tia Booth becoming the Bachelorette. “She’s funny and totally natural,” Trista told HollywoodLife at WE tv’s first-ever Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria in Times Square. “It’s not forced. I think she’s beautiful and fun and seems like she’s ready. I love that she’s from a small town. I think she’d be great. I do love Becca [Kufrin]. I think she’s got a good head on her shoulders. She’s beautiful. She seems really classy. But I do love Kendall [Long]. I’ve always thought she’s so quirky and fun and positive. I don’t think she holds back, and I think that’s really key to being the Bachelorette.”

Desiree is a big fan of Tia as well. “I’ve always like Tia because I think she’s fun to watch, and I think she’s ready to find love. I think guys would love her. She’d be fun.” Ashley and DeAnna are definitely on the Team Kendall train! “She’s different,” Ashley said. “She’s smart. She’s honest with her feelings. She’s not sure if she can get there with Arie. That’s an honest feeling. She was really honest with herself, and that’s what I like about her.” DeAnna added: “I am rooting for my hometown girl, Kendall. She’s actually from Santa Clarita. I think she would make a great Bachelorette.”

When Arie was picked to be the Bachelor, fans were shocked. His last Bachelor Nation appearance was during Emily Maynard’s season in 2012, and many thought Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season would be named the new Bachelor. Ever since she appeared on both Chris Soules and Ben Higgins’s seasons of The Bachelor, fans have wanted to see Becca Tilley become the next Bachelorette. So, would she ever do it?

“It’s hard to say a direct yes, and it’s hard to say a direct no,” Becca told HollywoodLife. “Because I have friends who have been the Bachelorette and friends that have been the Bachelor, so I know that it is a tough job. I don’t think people realize that when they are watching the show. There is a lot of pressure, and I am going to have to make sure that I would be really ready to be in a place to be ready to find someone if I was going to go through all that. So I guess it would all depend on timing more than anything. It would definitely have to be something that I would need many conversations about.”

The Bachelor finale will air March 5 and March 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.