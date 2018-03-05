Tupac Shakur: Who Killed The Iconic West Coast Rapper?

It’s been over 20 years since Tupac was gunned down on the Las Vegas strip in 1996. So, who is responsible for his death?



Tupac Shakur was only 25 years old when he died on September 13, 1996 in a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital. He was shot six days earlier while riding as the passenger of a car on the casino strip on September 6, with his longtime friend, Suge Knight, driving. So, who is responsible for shooting Tupac and ultimately killing him? Unfortunately, the answer to that question doesn’t have answer — but there are a lot of theories that have floated around over the past two decades.

The theory you’ve likely already heard is that Tupac isn’t dead. Ever since Tupac was shot and killed in 1996, fans have believed that it might have been a fake out so that he could disappear into oblivion. Even Tupac’s friend, Suge, claimed that the rapper might actually still be alive in 2014 when he told TMZ that that’s why no one had ever been arrested for his murder. Tupac’s frenemy, Biggie Smalls, was accused of being behind the murder due to their ongoing west coast vs. east coast beef. Thankfully, Biggie’s family was able to produce invoices proving he was recording music at the time Tupac was shot, as per Wikipedia.

There is also the theory that Suge, Tupac’s own friend, ordered a hit on the rapper because they were disagreeing over financials. A third theory suggests that Puff “Diddy” Combs was behind the death of Suge in hopes that his death would keep him safe. Sadly none of these theories are confirmed, and it’s been well over 20 years since he was shot and killed. For now, Tupac’s murder remains a mystery as USA’s Unsolved series explains the ins and outs of the deadly investigation.