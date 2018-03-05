Biggie Smalls: Who Is Responsible For The Murder Of The Notorious B.I.G.?

If you’re obsessed with ‘Unsolved’ as it explores the investigation into the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac, you’re probably wondering… who DID kill the iconic east coast rapper?



Christopher George Latore Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles, California. The multiple investigations into his murder are being explored in USA’s new drama, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., unveiling the multiple theories surrounding both of their deaths. However, one question remains on everyone’s mind as the series continues: who killed Biggie Smalls? Unfortunately no one has ever been convicted in Biggie’s murder, but there are quite a few theories that will make you say “hmm”.

The biggest theory was and continues to be label executive/music producer, Suge Knight, 52. In 2002 Suge was accused of conspiring with LAPD officer David Mack to have Biggie killed, as written by author Randall Sullivan. The author’s information reportedly came from former detective, Russell Poole’s, investigation into the murder, including evidence from an informant. Another LAPD detective, Greg Kading, also accused Suge of being responsible for Biggie’s death in his book, Murder Rap. For the record, Suge has never been charged or convicted for Biggie’s death.

Believe it or not, Biggie’s ride or die BFF, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has also been suggested as one of the people behind B.I.G.’s death. The theory behind Diddy being responsible for his best friends death is that as the head of his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, he wanted Big’s upcoming record sales to skyrocket, as reported by Business Insider in March 2017. The report also claims that even Big’s mom, Voletta Wallace, believes that Diddy might have been involved somehow.

Unfortunately, for now, the answer to the question “who killed Biggie Smalls?” doesn’t have an answer. Hopefully one day, for the sake of his family, the mystery behind his murder will be solved. Until then you can tune into USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Tuesday nights at 10pm ET.