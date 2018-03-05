Storm Reid: 5 Things To Know About ‘A Wrinkle In Time’s Breakout Star

Here’s everything you need to know about the super talented young actress, Storm Reid, who stars in Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.



1.) Storm Reid, 14, is ready to take the world by, well, storm! Born July 1, 2003, the young actress is from Atlanta, Georgia. She began acting when she was just three years old, a career move that eventually led her to star status before her sweet 16. Storm is such an incredible young actress that she even landed the lead role in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, which hits theaters on March 9, 2018. Even though Storm was acting for 11 years prior to the huge movie role, it was a breakout performance for her and definitely helped her leave her mark in Hollywood history.

2.) In ‘A Wrinkle In Time’, Storm plays Meg Murry, a young girl whose father has been missing for five years. Meg’s dad disappeared after he allegedly discovered a new planet and used some sort of high-tech to travel to it. As the movie continues, Meg gets help from three uniquely different universe beings to travel through space and time to find her scientist father before it’s too late. Chaos obviously ensues, but Meg eventually finds her way!

3.) Storm’s first major movie was an Oscar contender. In 2013, Storm co-starred in 12 Years A Slave, a period drama and a black man who is born free but kidnapped, taken hostage and forced to work on a plantation. The film won three Academy Awards at in 2013!

4.) The young actress has been overwhelmed with all of the attention she’s been receiving. “Ahhhhhh! A million words can’t express how I’m feeling right now. Last night was so magical. This little brown girl’s dream came true last night,” Storm wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of her twirling in her gorgeous royal blue gown. How sweet!

5.) Storm received some sound advice from Oprah. “She did give advice to me. I have a fear that I’m gonna be really tall, so we had a conversation about life, in general, and that you can’t put energy into trying to resist something in life,” Storm told Collider in an interview. “You have to put that energy into something else ‘cause God has planned for you what he’s planned for you, and you can’t change that. You’re just wasting energy, trying to resist something. That was really good advice.”