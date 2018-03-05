‘The Bachelor’ Finale: 5 Key Things You Must Know Before Watching Arie’s Big Decision

‘The Bachelor’ season 22 finale is going to be intense, to say the least. Before Arie chooses between Lauren B. and Becca, here’s what you need to know!

1. When is The Bachelor finale and how is it set up? The Bachelor finale event is going to be a total of 5 hours! The initial episode will be two hours starting at 8 p.m on ABC. Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, will make his decision, leaving either Becca Kufrin, 27, or Lauren Burnham, 25, devastated. The finale will immediately be followed by a one-hour After the Final Rose special. Another two-hour After the Final Rose special will air March 6 at 8 p.m.

2. Arie reportedly broke up with the winner after the finale and started dating the runner-up. Is this going to be another Jason Mesnick, 41, situation?! Remember, Jason proposed to Melissa Rycroft, 34, and then broke up with her on camera because he realized he was still in love with finalist Molly Malaney, 33. Molly agreed to take Jason back, and they’re now married. Arie reportedly proposed to one woman during the finale, but he broke up with her weeks after they got engaged, according to Us Weekly. He’s reportedly now dating the runner-up! “He began to think he’d picked the safer option,” a source told the outlet.

3. The new Bachelorette will be revealed. After all finale drama, the next Bachelorette will be named during the After the Final Rose special. Will it be one of Arie’s two finalists? Or one of the fan faves from season 22? You’ll just have to tune in to find out.

4. Some of your favorite girls from the past season will return. Bekah, 23, Kendall, 26, Seinne, 28, and Tia, 26, will appear on After the Finale Rose to discuss the finale and Arie’s astonishing choices. Bekah has already joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. Will these other girls follow her lead?

5. Arie, Becca, and Lauren will come face-to-face on After the Final Rose. The trio will all be together in front of a studio audience with Chris Harrison, 46, to talk about the end of the dramatic Bachelor season. Arie will take us all back to those last weeks in Peru with Becca and Lauren. He’ll reveal what was behind his unexpected decision that took the girls by surprise. What will Becca and Lauren say to Arie and each other when they see each other?