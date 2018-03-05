Tyga Still Desperately Misses Kylie Jenner: Heartbroken After Seeing Stormi Pics

Tyga is down in the dumps after seeing ex Kylie Jenner’s precious baby Stormi’s face in her first pic. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the photo has him overwhelmed with regrets.

Oh what could have been. Seeing little Stormi Webster‘s face has made Tyga, 28, filled with regrets about how he has lost Kylie Jenner, 20, for good. Now that she has a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, he knows that he can likely never get her back. “Tyga is heartbroken after seeing Stormi’s cute baby pics online. Tyga has been trying to work hard, move on and put the past behind him but he still misses Kylie a lot. Stormi is a big reminder to Tyga what could have been with him and Kylie if he had been a better boyfriend,” a source close to the “Ayo” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tyga is suffering with major regrets and feels that he was so close to being Stormi’s father and it hurts him that things didn’t work out with Kylie. Seeing Stormi makes things more painful. Now that he has studied the Stormi’s face, Tyga has pretty much given up hope and stopped pressuring Kylie for a DNA test and is coming to terms with the truth,” our insider adds. It has to be killing Tyga that in all the years he was with Kylie they never had a child. Yet one month after they broke up for good she started dating Travis and less than a year later they’re now parents to a beautiful daughter.