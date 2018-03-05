Kylie Jenner Hits Miami With Travis Scott: They PDA On Romantic Date 1 Mo. After Stormi’s Birth

Mom and dad’s day out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott left baby Stormi at home for an outing in Miami on March 4, and they didn’t shy away from showing some PDA.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are in Miami, and they took some time out from caring for their newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, to spend some time out on the town March 4. The lovebirds were spotted having brunch with friends at Seaspice Miami, and they kept close while seated on the outdoor terrace. A photo of the two surfaced online, which shows Kylie cuddling up to her man, who has his arms wrapped around her as they look out onto the water. This is just the second time we’ve seen them out together since Stormi was born on Feb. 1, and it’s nice to see that they’re making time for themselves amidst the chaos of having a new baby at home. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTO OF KYLIE & TRAVIS.

It’s unclear when Kylie and Travis arrived in Miami, or if Stormi accompanied them on the trip at all. While the 20-year-old kept incredibly low-key throughout her pregnancy last year, since Stormi’s birth, she’s been much more active on social media and hasn’t shied away from stepping out in public. She even took to Snapchat over the weekend to finally reveal the first full look at Stormi’s face, and the little one is too adorable for words! Kylie even seems to be getting ready to start posting sexy photos of herself again — on March 1, one month after she gave birth, she shared videos of herself showing off her flat stomach in a crop top and thong!

On the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers finally found out that Khloe Kardashian, 33, who’s currently still pregnant, will be having a little girl, as well. That means Khloe, Kylie and Kim Kardashian, 37, will all have daughters who are just months apart (Kim’s baby, Chicago West, was born Jan. 15). How exciting!