Tiny Takes Shocking Legal Action That Hints She May Still Be Done With T.I. For Good

Oh no! Tiny and T.I.’s divorce might still be on after reports claim she signed new legal documents.

Despite, rekindling their romance, T.I., 37, and Tiny, 42, may still be parting ways. In January, The Xscap3 singer filed documents to extend her pay period for the mortgage she took out after moving out of her family home, according to Bossip.com. Ultimately, this means that Tiny plans on staying in her new crib and isn’t interested in living under the same roof as T.I. So sad, right? Of course the mortgage extension doesn’t prove the couple is headed for divorce, but it certainly hints at the idea.

Since their split back in 2017, the Family Hustle stars have done their very best to co-parent their children— Major Philant Harris, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, and Heiress Dianna Harris. And the hope doesn’t end there, during an interview with The Real on January 19, Tiny admitted they’re marriage isn’t over. “You know, we’re working at it. We’re trying to get things on the right path,” Tiny said. So, you can understand why the news of her signing legal documents is throwing us for a loop! Plus, T.I. has been very supportive of Xscap3’s new album “Here For It.”

In celebration of Xscape3’s new album and new name, the “Live Your Life” rapper took to Instagram to post a pic of the girl group on March 2 with the caption, “Congratulations to these Legendary Ladies on another Solid body of work. Y’all Go get wit dey Drip!!!” The sweet gesture has only confused us more. Are they together or not? I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out. We are certainly hoping the mortgage documents have nothing to do with their relationship. After all, who doesn’t love them together?!