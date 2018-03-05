Tiffany Trump Bares Cleavage In Sexy New Photo Before Jetting Off To LA

Tiffany Trump’s Instagram game is strong! The first daughter posted a sultry new photo and she’s sizzling hot! Tiffany shows off her amazing style in a skintight pink top before heading to sunny LA!

Tiffany Trump, 24, is a style star! The first daughter took to Instagram on Sunday, March 4, to let her followers know that she’s heading to LA soon with a past photo of herself in the City of Angels. She showed off major cleavage in a tight, plunging pink top and black pants. She accessorized with a dark-colored coat that was draped over her shoulders with a pair of black sunnies, flat shoes and a matching backpack. Tiffany’s upcoming trip comes after the Georgetown Law Student recently visited LA in early 2018. She’s also jetted off to Las Vegas and New York this year. How does she juggle her travels while she’s a first year law student, and still looks this good?! — Check out her latest photo below!

In January 2018, Tiffany retreated to sunny LA, where she reunited with her mother, Marla Maples, 54. While on the West Coast, Tiffany debuted new bangs and straight hair; A major change from her usual bouncy curls. She reunited with her mother after she attended Playboy’s New Year’s Eve bash, which was hosted by the late Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper, 26, at the Culver Hotel in LA. Tiffany stunned in a curve-hugging, strapless, sequined gown at the big bash. And, just before that, she spent Christmas in Mar-a-Lago, her father, President Trump‘s resort in Palm Beach, Florida; a destination the first family retreats to quite often.

Tiffany was most recently spotted in New York City, where she attended an exclusive Fashion Week party. She stepped out to celebrate designer Philipp Plein’s newest collection, where she looked gorgeous in skintight black leggings, and a navy, sequined top with a long, blue trench coat. She rocked her straight hair and bangs for the fashionable night out.

Tiffany’s LA trip comes after reports questioned if she and boyfriend Ross Mechanic are still a couple. As seen on Instagram, Tiffany and Ross have not interacted much in 2018. In fact, he’s been posting photos with another woman, believed to be his new flame, according to reports. On Valentine’s Day of this year, he reportedly posted numerous photos to his Instagram stories kissing another woman. Another hint Tiffany and Ross may have split came when Ross set his once-public Instagram profile to private in September 2017. Neither Tiffany or Ross has yet to address the breakup reports. However, Tiffany’s never looked better!