Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph: Could They Be 2019 Oscar Hosts? Producers Are Open To It, Says Source

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph made such a great impression when they hilariously presented an award at the 2018 Oscars on Mar. 4 that they may step into hosting roles next time around, but Tiff has one condition. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

And the 2019 Oscars host duties could go to…Tiffany Haddish, 38, and Maya Rudolph, 45! The fantastic presenting duo caught the eye of many viewers at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on Mar. 4 and it may end up giving them an even bigger role at next year’s festivities. “The organizers and producers are listening now that people really liked Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph at the Oscars,” a source close to the Oscars organizers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They believe that as much as they really love Jimmy [Kimmel], they would be down to change it up in the future and they would consider Tiffany and Maya to be great potential hosts next year. They definitely bring that Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler] vibe and what better way to get more women on the telecast then to have them host the show itself.” One of the highlights of the girls’ presenting moment was when they walked out with their shoes off and replaced them with slippers because their feet hurt.

Tiffany and Maya’s Oscars appearance on stage together made major headlines and fans on Twitter couldn’t stop talking about the show stealing moment! From their amusing banter to Tiffany wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore while hosting Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago (after swearing she’d wear more than once), they proved their comedic worthiness at the big Hollywood event. So would the pair be willing to host next year’s bash? “I would totally do it if we get paid!” Tiffany told ET’s Cameron Mathison at the Governor’s Ball after the show, according to E! Online. “‘Cause I didn’t get paid for [presenting tonight.] I didn’t get nothing. If I get paid, I’m down. ‘Cause, you know, I got bills to pay. I gotta pay for these dresses.”

If compensation is Tiff’s only requirement to host the show, she may have a very good chance! The Girls Trip star has definitely made a name for herself in the past year and she seems to keep climbing the success ladder. We can’t wait to see if she gets the chance of a lifetime next year!