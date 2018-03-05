Tiffany Haddish Reveals Brad Pitt Would Date Her In A Year If They’re Both Single: ‘We’re Going To Do It’

Red hot Tiffany Haddish has her sights set on Brad Pitt. We’ve got the details of how she says they’ve made a sexy dating pact.

The 2018 Oscars belonged to funny lady Tiffany Haddish. From her incredible Eritrean red carpet gown to wearing her recycled SNL dress during her hilarious presentation segment, she was the queen of the evening. Now she could become official Hollywood royalty as she claims to have had a sexy Oscars exchange with Brad Pitt. The Girls Trip star says that she met the icon in an elevator at the Dolby Theater during the event and that they agreed to become each other’s sweeties if they were both single a year from now. WHAT? This is the dream couple we never even thought of! Is it too soon to start shipping for Trad?

Tiffany let the news slip during an interview with Kelly Ripa, 47, that she taped shortly after coming offstage from her riotous presentation of Best Documentary Short with Maya Rudolph, 45. In a segment that aired March 5 on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Tiff claimed to have run into Hollywood’s most famous DILF and they made the dating pledge. During a game of “Marry, Date, Ditch,” Kelly picked Brad’s name and the comedienne got super excited. “Oooh I just met him in the elevator. He said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we’re gonna do it so….you know what that means!” she joyfully proclaimed. The 38-year-old even stuck her tongue out in a sexy way and smiled at the thought of a hookup with the superstar.

There’s one thing standing in the way of Tiffany and Brad’s future happiness, as she’s not willing to deal with his brood of children with ex Angelina Jolie, 42. “He do have seven kids. I don’t know if I can be with a guy with that many kids,” she added (he actually has six). Hey, after all of the seriousness that Brad has had since his split with Angie, someone who exudes such sunshine, fun and pure joy like Tiffany could be the perfect woman for him! Unfortunately Tiff might have got our hopes up for nothing and it might have just been a joke. Even though she fronted like she really met Brad, a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com that he wasn’t at the 2018 Oscars.