‘The Bachelor’ Finale: See Photos Of Arie, Becca & Lauren In Season 22’s Final Episode

Arie will make his final pick on the March 5 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ But will it be Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham?! See all the epic photos from the finale here!

Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham are the final two women vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor, and during the March 5 finale, he’ll choose just one! Arie will take both ladies to Peru, where they’ll get the chance to meet his family, and those closest to him will weigh in on his final pick. Then, each woman will have a final chance to spend some one-on-one time with Arie before the last rose ceremony. There, Arie will send one woman home heartbroken, and (hopefully) propose to the other. Considering he already told both Becca AND Lauren that he’s in love with them, there’ll likely be a lot of tears shed as the episode winds down!

The real drama will occur after the show, though, according to a shocking report in last week’s issue of Us Weekly. Apparently, Arie ended things with the woman he chose during the finale, then started dating his runner-up after the show! It’s expected that ALL of this will play out during the After the Final Rose special, which airs in two parts — first, an hour-long sit down after the finale at 10:00 p.m., and then, a two hour conclusion from 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on March 6. There’ll certainly be a lot to cover!

Click through the gallery above to see photos of Arie, Lauren and Becca throughout the intense finale, which we’ll be updating as this whole thing plays out. Chris Harrison promises that this will be the “most shocking” ending in Bachelor nation history…and if these reports are true, then it seems he’s to actually be believed this time!