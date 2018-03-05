‘The Bachelor’: Arie Blindsides Runner-Up With Shocking Finale Breakup

Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the runner-up in one of the most heartbreaking ‘Bachelor’ finales we’ve ever seen. He left [SPOILER] devastated after telling her that he loved her!

This is the moment we’ve been dreading. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette finale breakups are never easy, and watching Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, dump Lauren Burnham, 25, on the March 5 finale was nothing short of gut-wrenching. After telling Lauren, who looked gorgeous in a beaded nude dress, that he loved her, Arie left her devastated in Peru. Arie’s heart was torn between Lauren and Becca Kufrin, 27. Before Arie broke the news, Lauren said that felt like he was her “one true love.” Arie was noticeably nervous as Lauren declared her love for him. And then he shattered her. “But there was something that was holding me back, and I just can’t go through with it,” Arie said. “And it’s not anything that I can explain other than that I gave it everything I had to see if it could work.” Lauren replied, “I’m extremely confused.” She teared up and wished Arie the best.

They walked out together, and Lauren left Arie with this: “I still love you.” He said it back, too. When Lauren got in the car, that’s when she really let it all out. “I feel betrayed,” a teary-eyed Lauren said. “He just completely blindsided me.” Lauren’s worst nightmare came true. Earlier in the season, she opened up to Arie about her fears. “To be completely honest, I’m afraid I’m going to fall in love with you and you’ll choose someone else,” Lauren said to the race car driver. Lauren also revealed that she went through a tough breakup, and she didn’t want to go through that heartbreak again. “It does kind of freak me out that I’m putting myself in such a vulnerable position, because I’m afraid I’m going to go through that again,” she said.

Considering how the finale went down, what does the shocking finale report that surfaced before the final episode mean? Arie reportedly dumped the winner after the finale was filmed and is now dating the runner-up, according to Us Weekly. If this is true, Arie and Lauren are now together. Chris Harrison, 46, has been hyping this season as the “most dramatic” season ever, and Arie may have had the craziest season ever. The After the Final Rose special is going to be NUTS!