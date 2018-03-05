T.I. & Tiny’s Passion & ‘Off The Charts’ Sex Life Is ‘Definitely Fueled’ By Jealousy & Sexy Lingerie

What’s the recipe for a successful marriage? T.I. and Tiny would say it’s a splash of jealously mixed with a ton of lingerie, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Tiny’s sexy wardrobe certainly ‘pushes his buttons.’

It seems that T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have finally figured this whole marriage thing out. After these two nearly split, what with Tip’s alleged adulterous fling with Bernice Burgos, 37, Tiny and T.I. have found that a little bit of envy can do wonders in the bedroom. “Jealousy definitely fuels the passion between Tip and Tiny,” a source clos to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and can help really spice things up between them. If Tiny suspects Tip has his eye on some chick, it leads her to up her game. She loves to prove to him that, no matter what, she’s the hottest and sexiest woman of them all.”

How exactly does Tiny level up her game, one might ask? Well, she decides to hit up Victoria’s Secret, Agent Provocateur or similar scintillating fashion lines. Tiny’s lingerie collection is “larger than most women’s entire wardrobe,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Whatever she seems to be doing, it’s working. “She…knows that nobody knows how to push her buttons like she does – and their sex life is off the charts.”

Now, while Tip and Bernice nearly ended their marriage, it seems that jealousy goes both ways in this relationship. Tiny caught her man checking out the video of Ashley Graham’s twerking that was setting the Internet on fire, but instead of getting mad, an insider told HollywoodLife.com that the two of them watched it together. “It led them to having a very wild time together.” Perhaps Tiny didn’t lose her top because her man overheard her talking about out Safaree Samuels’ nude pics.

T.I. was “shocked over the effect” of seeing Safaree’s leaked nudes had on his wife, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. It seemed that these two have accepted some things about each other and are making it work for their relationship. Though, Tip better be a bit careful with his wandering eyes. Tiny could still have some lingering resentment over him and Bernice. So, while a little bit of jealousy might add a bit of spice between the sheets, too much will get him back in the doghouse.