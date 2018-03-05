Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more celebs have been known to bravely show off their toned stomachs in cold weather and we are loving it! See some of our favorite looks here!

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more sexy stars have stepped out looking amazing in outfits that totally bare their midriffs in the middle of winter and we’ve gathered up 10 of our favorites! From cut-off t-shirts to crop tops, these good looking gals don’t let the cold weather stop them from flaunting their toned tummies. One of our favs of Gigi shows the model in a cute Anna Sui graphic crop top that she wore under a long Burberry coat during New York Fashion Week in Feb and Kendall once wore a simple white crop top under a black coat during an appearance in New York in Jan. SEE PICS OF OUR FAVORITE 10 STARS BARING THEIR MIDRIFFS IN WINTER HERE!

Talented actress Jennifer Lawrence also know show to show off her tummy in the colder season. Like Kendall, she wore a white crop top under a black coat while stepping out in London in the middle of Feb. Gigi’s sis and fellow model, Bella Hadid, showed off her midriff in an all black DSquared outfit with a matching Prada bag while out in public in Feb and blonde beauty Hailey Baldwin chose a red bikini top style with a matching red over shirt and shorts to show off her toned stomach while in London in Feb.

Singer Rita Ora went to a BRIT Awards after party in Feb while wearing a bedazzled Francesco Scognamilglio bra with a matching high-waisted skirt and her midriff was definitely in full view. Zoe Kravitz slayed in all her midriff glory while wearing a lacy Saint Laurent outfit at Paris Fashion Week in Feb. and Olivia Munn did the same at an event in Jan. while wearing a an all-white Stella McCartney outfit that included a bra. Remy Ma took a casual but stylish approach when she flaunted her mid section in a white crop top and pinstripe pants while hosting the Women’s Empowerment Brunch in Feb. and Keke Palmer‘s pink dress at the at the Cushnie Et Ochs show at New York Fashion Week in Feb. also showed some skin.

It’s awesome to see so many sexy stars choosing to show their midriffs no matter what season it may be and proves that sometimes it’s okay to put up with the cold to flaunt what you got when you want!