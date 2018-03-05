Sofia Richie Bonds With Dad Lionel At Oscars After He Shades Her Romance With Scott Disick

Scott Disick wasn’t the Oscars, but don’t worry — Sofia Richie had another handsome date. Her dad, Lionel Richie, was by her side all night!

Sofia Richie, 19, looked like she was having a blast at Elton John‘s post-Academy Awards party on March 4 with dear old dad! Lionel Richie spent the evening bonding with his daughter at the A-list event. It seems like he was taking advantage of the fact that her much-older boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34, stayed at home for the night. Only a father-daughter duo like Sofia and Lionel would spend their special night together at one of the biggest Oscars parties in town!

So, where was Scott, you ask? No clue! While the couple have been experiencing a little turbulence in their relationship lately, it’s possible that they just wanted to spend a night apart. Every healthy relationship needs that! Remember that Scott has three kids that he needs to take care of at home. It’s probably best that he passed on the party, considering how tense things are between himself and Sofia’s protective dad.

Lionel took a swipe at Scott in a February interview with The Daily Telegraph. It was harsh. “It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he said, referring to Scott and Sofia’s relationship. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Scott is in love with Sofia and willing to go to any length to prove Lionel wrong.”

He’s so furious, that he’s considering getting married in secret to get back at Lionel. That’s an absolutely terrible idea. There seems like no worse way to get his girlfriend’s dad to forever hate him by marrying her for revenge when she’s 19. Hopefully, things (and Scott) calm down soon!