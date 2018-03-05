‘Siesta Key’: Brandon & Juliette Tease Her ‘Major Fight’ With Alex & His Drama With Madisson In Finale

Ahead of the ‘Siesta Key’ finale, Brandon and Juliette dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the dramatic ending to season one. Here’s what you need to know!

The preview for the Siesta Key finale promises lots of drama, and according to cast members, Brandon Gomes and Juliette Porter, season one most certainly WILL end with a bang! For Brandon, the finale is another opportunity to win back Madisson Hausburg after he cheated on her. But after the arrival of her college crush, Ben, in last week’s episode, things are taken to a whole new level. “It made the situation more severe,” Brandon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything was a little more serious after that. I knew I messed up and she probably wouldn’t take me back…but I didn’t know she was already talking to this other guy from college. I had to move quicker than I was. I had to really write that song and try to get Madisson to come out to the show. It made me a little more desperate and anxious to get her, talk to her and get her back.”

Earlier this season, we saw Madisson and Brandon’s heartbreaking breakup play out after newbie, Canvas Brummel, spilled the beans about Brandon’s indiscretion. Looking back, Brandon admitted he should’ve handled that situation differently. “What I should’ve done is told Madisson right after it happened and just saw what she thought,” he explained. “It probably would’ve been the same outcome, though. If Canvas wouldn’t have told her, then it probably would’ve even been worse, because she would’ve found out way later down the line. I just don’t like making someone feel bad and ending something over something I did wrong. I can only hope for the best and prepare for the worst. I’m doing everything in my power to get that back.”

As for Juliette, the finale will center around a BIG fight with her boyfriend, Alex Kompothecras. “That was a major fight,” she told us. “One of the worst fights we’ve ever, ever had. It all started because he was done with finals for law school and I was done with my first semester of my last year [of college]. I wanted to hang out with him because I hadn’t seen him in a few weeks, but he wanted to go out with his friends. I’m not 21, so I can’t get into the bars he wanted to go to. So it started with me being kind of angry and almost malicious toward the fact that he wanted to go out, so I went out with my friends and it snowballed from there. I went out, he went out, the night got crazy and the next morning we were both like….what happened.”

Of course, we’ll have to tune into the finale on MTV at 10:00 p.m. on March 5 to find out how it all plays out!