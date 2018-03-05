Selena Gomez Looks White Hot In One Piece Swimsuit For Cover Of ‘Cosmo’ — See Sneak Peek

Selena Gomez just landed another magazine cover and to no surprise, she looks stunning in a one-piece bathing suit! The singer covers ‘Cosmo’s latest issue according to the buzz on Twitter and we have your official sneak peek!

A sneak peek of Selena Gomez,’s new Cosmopolitan cover has been revealed and she is white hot in a one-piece bathing suit! The singer, 25, stuns on the cover with her brunette locks curled and more voluptuous than ever. Sel rocks minimal makeup in her new shoot, with a natural lip. She accessorizes with double-hooped silver earrings and black sunnies. Check out the cover preview below, captured by a fan on Twitter!

Although Sel took some time off in 2017 to focus on her health, she’s back in the spotlight and busier than ever. She adds this stunning cover [which has yet to be released with an interview] to her resume, after appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s March 2018 issue. In that cover story, Sel didn’t hold back. — She candidly spoke about why she’s putting herself first in 2018, and focusing on her “health” and “well-being.” As you may know, she voluntarily completed an outpatient treatment program in New York in February 2018 for anxiety and depression, something she’s been very open about. “I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” Sel admitted to Harper’s Bazaar.

She continued: “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else. I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.”

In October 2015, Selena revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lupus, after taking time off and being bullied for it. “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she told Billboard magazine at the time. “I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re a–holes.’ I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again,” she recalled.

Sel stepped away from the spotlight again in the summer of 2017, where she later revealed she had undergone a lifesaving kidney transplant, due to complications from her lupus diagnosis. She informed fans that her best friend, Francia Raisa, was the one who donated her kidney to save Sel’s life.

In the midst of her operation Selena was dating The Weeknd, 27. However, their relationship was short-lived, because Sel split with the singer in October 2017 and rekindled her longtime romance with her ex, Justin Bieber, 24. The pair are going strong, as she just made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo tribute for JB’s birthday on March 1.

Now, Sel is making sure her health is at the forefront and she’s working on a slew of projects. She is the face of Coach and PUMA; She’s producing the second season of her hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why; And, she’s working on new music and acting jobs. — You go, girl!