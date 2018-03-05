Ex Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Slammed For Calling Sarah Sanders ‘Fat Pig’ On Live TV

A former Donald Trump aide who Robert Mueller wants to interview called into multiple news shows today & behaved so bizarrely that CNN’s Erin Burnett asked him he was drunk. Watch!

This is awkward! President Trump’s ex-campaign aide Sam Nunberg’s CNN interview on March 5 took a dark turn after interviewer Erin Burnett accused him of being intoxicated. “We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you– talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever happened today. Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath,” Erin said. Interestingly, Sam insisted he was not under the influence and had only taken antidepressants. If you’re cringing right now, you’re not alone.

It’s clearly been a long day for the disgraced adviser as this was not his only unpleasant interview moment. In total, Sam has given six interviews after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by Robert Mueller to appear before a federal grand jury regarding Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election. During his NY1 interview, he called White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a series of nasty names. “She’s a joke. Okay fine, yeah, she’s unattractive, she’s a fat slob. But that’s irrelevant. The person she works for has a 30 percent approval rating,” Sam said. Now, you can certainly understand why Erin thought he may of have one too many drinks.

Nevertheless, things haven’t been good for Sam since his firing. If you recall, he was released from Trump’s campaign after posting a racially offensive message to Facebook. And although he’s caused enough trouble, Sam might find himself in a deeper hole if he continues to defy Mueller’s subpoena. Ultimately he may get slapped with court charges or jail time, according to the Daily Mail. We can only hope Sam gets it together very soon. Check out his shocking interview below!