Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital 4 Days After Being Found Unconscious

Rick Ross is reportedly back home four days after being raced to the hospital and allegedly placed on life support! We have the details here.

Rapper Rick Ross, 42, was released from the hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 5, and “is back home now and recovering,” according to a Maybach Music insider who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rick’s mom Tommie is a nurse, so she is well equipped to nurse her son back to health again. She’s waiting on him hand and foot.” No further details about his condition have been made available at this point. It’s still unclear what exactly he was being treated for, or the severity of his condition while hospitalized.

TMZ first reported that someone at Rick’s home in Miami called 911 at 3:30am on March 1, telling the operator that there was a “person in distress [who] was breathing heavy and unresponsive.” They described the ill person as having a history of seizures, which Rick does. They also said the person was “slobbing out of the mouth.” The patient, believed to be Rick, was rushed to the hospital and treated for pneumonia, according to TMZ. He was then reportedly hooked up to an ECMO, a machine that that takes over the function of his heart and lungs. In other words, he was on life support.

Rick’s family denied that he was even hospitalized, even though a group of family members, including one of his (unidentified) baby mamas, were spotted rushing into a hospital in Miami on March 2. Strangely enough, a post appeared on Rick’s Instagram account on March 4, the day before he was allegedly released from the hospital. It was a closeup of a diamond-encrusted Rolex with #FloridaBoy as the caption. Did Rick post it? What does that say about his actual condition, then?

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.