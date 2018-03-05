Celeb Stylist Reveals The Easy Secret To Why Every Star’s Hair Looks PERFECT At The Oscars

It can be a little intimidating looking at red carpet pics, because everyone looks SO flawless. But a celeb hairstylist is revealing the easy secret you can copy to look picture perfect too!

You know and love Justine Marjan because of her amazing clientele — Ashley Tisdale, Hailey Baldwin, Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham — the list goes on. And now, she’s telling us the secret to having your hair look extra gorgeous in pictures: hair extensions! They aren’t just for length — they can be used for fullness and volume, too! “Most everyone [should be wearing extension]! Especially for photos,” Justine told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone’s hair photographs better with a couple extensions in there. It’s also a great way to add volume, color, or texture without damaging the hair. I used Hidden Crown Extensions in Shade #622 on Ashley Tisdale for the Oscar after-parties.”

Justine says there is definitely added pressure to create a great hairstyle on Oscars night. “Of course! You want something that is going to photograph well and be worthy of such an amazing night! It’s about giving your client something beautiful, timeless, and classic.” If you’re wondering how to find a hairstyle that works with a prom dress or your wedding dress, Justine says, “It’s all about finding a look that is cohesive and doesn’t compete for attention. Hair, makeup, and wardrobe all need to work together to find the perfect look that will compliment the dress. I like to think about the inspiration of the dress, the length, the neckline, the texture, and the seams to find something that compliments it perfectly.”

See Justine’s work last night right below!