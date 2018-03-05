15 Celeb Moms Who Posed Nude While Pregnant: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Who knew pregnancy could be so sexy! These celebs embraced all their pregnancy curves while fully nude and we couldn’t be more obsessed!

We all know pregnancy can be a beautiful thing, so it’s only natural to want to show that gorgeous baby bump off! These 15 celeb moms decided that showing off their bumps in the nude was the best way to do so, and we couldn’t agree more! Beyonce, 36, announced her second pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter in an all nude photo shoot on her Instagram page. She posed as an “Eve-like” figure in a “Garden of Eden” with floral body paint all over her pregnant belly!

Just as well, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Serena Williams, 36, chose to pose nude while pregnant on magazine covers! Kourtney posed while pregnant in 2014 with Reign Disick, now 3, on the cover or DuJour Magazine. Kourt showed off her pregnant side profile, while covering her breasts with her arm and putting her bare booty on display! Also in the spread, she posted in an all white, and wet, t-shirt showing off her pregnant tummy and bare breasts — sexy! Serena did a take on the pregnant side profile for Vanity Fair in 2017 for her first pregnancy with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena was completely nude with nothing but a body chain around her waist!

Some other stars who posed nude while pregnant include Chrissy Tiegen, 32, and Britney Spears, 36! Chrissy posted a photo on Feb. 11 of her cooking while nude, with nothing but some salad emojis over her breasts! Chrissy is currently pregnant with her second child, and her beautiful belly was certainly on display. Throwing it back to the 2000’s, Britney Spears shot two totally iconic covers while pregnant for Harper’s Bazaar. Britney sat in a chair with her legs crossed and arms covering her breasts with her pregnant belly being the center of attention! Ah — the good ol’ days!

