Paris Jackson’s Edgy Oscars Party Look: Shows Off Tattoos In Revealing Green Gown

Paris Jackson left everyone feeling green – with envy! While attending Vanity Fair’s Oscar bash, she flaunted her killer body – and many tattoos – in a glamorous, sheer dress.

She’s not even old enough to drink, but Paris Jackson, 19, is well versed at turning heads. The daughter of the King of Pop once again got people buzzing, when she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles on March 4. While rocking a mint-green Versace dress with sheer, chiffon train, Paris also showed off a lot of skin. Her almost-too-short dress showed she had legs for days, and the plunging neckline allowed her to flash her chest tattoos.

Oh, yes – her ink was in full view. Interesting enough, Paris has John Lennon’s famous self-portrait on her arm. Michael Jackson’s daughter is a Beatles fan? That’s cool. While some gasped at the edginess of the permanent ink on her arms, Paris’s stunning makeup was all thanks to Jo Baker, who used Pat McGrath Labs’ MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie En Palette — specifically shades Pale Fire and Euphoria.

With MJ’s daughter, every week is Paris Fashion week. Bad puns aside, Paris was spotting hanging with Millie Bobby Brown at Calvin Klein’s fashion show in NYC, which makes perfect sense. Both Paris and Millie are part of the brand’s newest #MyCalvins campaign. Paris joined the long line of fashion icons to pose in the brand’s denim, rocking a pair of hip-hugging jeans while wearing just a sports bra (which also put Paris’s tattoos on display.)

Speaking of tattoos, guess who else was sporting some new ink at the Vanity Fair Oscar party? Emma Watson! The 27-year-old actress and activist attended the VF bash in a sleek black dress, an incredibly elaborate piece of jewelry and the bangs Winona Ryder rocked during 1988’s Beetlejuice. Yet, the real part of Emma’s outfit that got everyone buzzing was the ink she had on her forearm. The Harry Potter star seemingly tattooed TIMES UP on her forearm, but don’t expect anyone to award points to Gryffindor.

The ink is grammatically incorrect. It’s supposed to be “Time’s Up,” as in Emma’s missing an apostrophe. Here’s hoping she was sporting a temporary tattoo or else, Emma will have to book a follow-up session with her tattoo artist. Maybe Paris could offer her some recommendations?