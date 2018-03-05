Oscars After Parties’ Wildest & Wackiest Looks: Ciara, Rita Ora & More — See Pics

Amidst the ball gowns and elegant outfits at the Oscars, some stars took the opportunity to have fun with their looks! See the craziest after parties looks from Ciara and more!

There’s nothing like a fancy party to bring out the best in Hollywood’s most famous faces. Well, or the worst, depending on who you’re asking! While we loved the more refined and chic dresses and tuxes that we saw at the 2018 Academy Awards and on the red carpet, we’re obsessed with the more relaxed getups from the Vanity Fair and Elton John after parties! Scroll through our gallery above to see the absolute wackiest looks of the night!

One key example: Ciara‘s dramatic high-low dress. The singer took the look to extremes with an overly fluffy, satin gown layered over a leather minidress. Well, this is technically a gown. There’s barely a front, and it’s cinched with a belt around her waist. Is this actually the most impractical trench coat ever? It’s totally bizarre, but Ciara is still a dime. Then, there’s Rita Ora. She’s no stranger to unique looks — remember when she basically showed up to host the EMAs in a bathrobe — and this was no exception. She rocked the hell out of a red, feathered gown with a deep V at the Vanity Fair party.

Celeb men were in on the game, too. Drake rocked what looked like a formal tunic over slacks. Is priest chic a thing? Drake’s making it happen either way. Jared Leto finally took off his Joker makeup to cosplay as a sexy pirate. The Oscar winner (no, not for Suicide Squad) showed up to the Vanity Fair party wearing a red, velvet Gucci blazer, a distressed beige blouse, black pants, and pointy boots. Oh, and the blouse is unbuttoned almost entirely. Aye, aye captain.