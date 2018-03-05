On The Run 2: Beyonce & Jay-Z Fans Freak After Ticketmaster Posts About Concert Presale & Deletes

What is going on?! Ticketmaster and Beyonce’s FB page announced a tour date for something called One The Run 2, then promptly deleted the post. Are she and Jay-Z going on tour or what?

Someone’s getting fired! Fans absolutely lost their s**t after Ticketmaster briefly posted about an On The Run 2 concert in Philly. And as suddenly as the post appeared — both on Ticketmaster’s site and Beyonce‘s Facebook page — it was gone! The advertised show was supposedly set for July 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The post also shared presale details. For Tidal users, tickets were to be on sale on March 6. The public onsale was set for March 12. Um, what?

A lot of Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s fans were in a frenzy about the tour, sharing their plans on Twitter to blow their tax returns on tickets ASAP. We know that feel. And same for when the post was abruptly deleted. Some fans were skeptical from the beginning, and pointed out why the post was probably not real. For one, it used a poster from Beyonce’s 2016 Formation World Tour. Calling it “On The Run 2” also seemed suspicious. The husband-wife duo would surely get more creative with their massive joint tour than slapping a “2” on the name of their iconic first one. Jay-Z’s name is also stylized incorrectly.

This is also the second time that Ticketmaster effectively trolled Bey and Jay fans with the promise of a tour. At the end of February, a page for “Beyoncé & Jay Z” appeared on Ticketmaster UK’s official website. There were no other details included on the page, but it was enough to get us all riled up. That’s part of the reason why fans still think this tour is happening, even if Ticketmaster deleted their most recent post. They just think that they weren’t supposed to make it public yet! The bizarre details from the post could just be filler until they’re actually ready to announce!

Fingers crossed that this is actually the case. Another interesting detail that fans pointed out: the one concert announced is in Philadelphia, where Meek Mill is currently incarcerated. Jay and Bey have publicly voiced their support for the rapper, who many believe was unfairly jailed. Could this be a benefit concert? Now, to wait for the real announcement. See reactions from freaked out fans below:

ON THE RUN 2 OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/xIdiUYQHcO — 🅹 (@iblameyonce) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé added an event on fb… ‘On The Run 2’ pic.twitter.com/3PQcwvy8Q2 — Amanda ✨ (@MandaFierce) March 5, 2018

So On The Run 2 Tour tickets were accidentally posted & deleted? pic.twitter.com/l3dT5Jpxje — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) March 5, 2018

Wait why is there a pre-sale for Beyonce and Jay Z “on the run 2” on Ticketmaster? #beyonce pic.twitter.com/v05br9rhf9 — T W A N (@twanjonez) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and JayZ put up presale tickets for On The Run 2?! Prayers are finally answered! 😩🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FkmQlyZaPM — xoNecole (@xonecole) March 5, 2018

Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018

I need this alleged On the Run 2 tour to be fake. For the sake of my tax return and health of my bank account. pic.twitter.com/3C3XtWZCTZ — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) March 5, 2018

Wait wait wait. Is there an "On the Run Tour 2"?! https://t.co/44RaZPrqIr — veteran Oscar attendee Busy Philipps (@johnstheworst) March 5, 2018

Welp I guess ticket master didn’t sign a “Non Disclosure” 😭 On The Run 2 pic.twitter.com/3oG2zf8SKX — t’ challa (@iamxtrai) March 5, 2018

BITCH BEYONCÉ DELETED THE ON THE RUN 2 PHILLY TOUR DATE FROM JER FACEBOOK PAGE SO WHATS REALLLY TEA? pic.twitter.com/VRThQUozvE — chickfiltay (@tcaxo_) March 5, 2018

I definitely think it’s real, they just weren’t ready to post it. The FB post had the Formation pic, I highly doubt it’s called “On The Run 2”, and they styled Jay’s name wrong lol. — jason. ゲイ (@jsmith189) March 5, 2018