Olivia Munn Reveals Advice Kim Kardashian Gave Her: Freeze Your Eggs

Olivia Munn shared that her pal Kim Kardashian encouraged her to freeze her eggs and she did! Check out all the details right here!

True friends talk about everything — and we do mean everything! While at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party stunner Olivia Munn revealed that it was her friend Kim Kardashian, both 37, who encouraged her to freeze her eggs! “I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it,” the 37-year-old thespian told Entertainment Tonight. “She broke it down, and I went to her doctors.” Wow! Kim sounds like a true friend when it comes to touchy medical questions! See more photos of Olivia looking gorgeous right here!

“Kim and I have been friends for a long time. A really long time,” she added. “I’m so proud of everything that’s she’s done. She’s a really, really good human being. Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she’s the girl. Truly.” Awww! Clearly these 2 have an amazing history!

“I was like, ‘Well, there’s no reason to, but I wanted to.’ I think every woman should, honestly,” Olivia added while discussing freezing eggs. “Later on, when women are going through in vitro it’s hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton.”

“Scrambling to get some eggs”? Okay, Olivia, you are hereby declared the Queen of Puns! Although Olivia and Kim are super close, the actress did admit she hasn’t met her newborn daughter Chicago West! “No, not yet,” she replied. “I’ve been traveling and busy. I’m going to try to find her this week.” This needs to happen! And when you do, take LOTS of photos!