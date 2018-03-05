‘The Office’s Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Reunite At Oscars Party — Are They Dating Again?

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak looked REALLY cozy together on the red carpet at ‘Vanity Fair’s’ 2018 Oscars after party!

Kelly and Ryan forever! If you’re a fan of The Office, you’re probably freaking out over Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s red carpet moment. The former lovers looked gorgeous together at Vanity Affair’s 2018 Oscars after party on March 4, and we can’t help but obsess! “I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend,” Mindy said in a video with B.J. posted to Instagram. So cute, right? Mindy, who gave birth to her first child in December, looked stunning in a blue sequin gown with silver heels. B.J. looked just as great in a crisp black tuxedo. We certainly miss them together!

This isn’t the first public appearance the exes made together recently. B.J. accompanied Mindy to the premiere of her Disney film A Wrinkle in Time. It’s good to see they’re still really close. Nevertheless, Mindy and B.J. weren’t the only stars shinning at the Vanity Affair bash. Halle Berry stole the show in her sexy red and black mini dress. She proves age is just a number. Can we say goals?!

Following the red trend, Olivia Munn stunned in a floor length gown. Similar to Halle, her dress had jeweled accents and a deep cut. She pulled the look together with a sexy red lip and bouncy hair. We can’t get over how gorgeous our favorite celebrities looked on the red carpet. Take a look through the gallery above to see more after party ensembles.