Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Look Adorable In Rare Selfie For Parents’ Night Out After Oscars: Pic

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and on Oscar night, they treated fans by posting a rare selfie together! See the sweetness here.

Ashton Kutcher, 40, and Mila Kunis, 34, don’t post pics with each other often, but when they do, they turn out ADORABLE! Taking to Instagram on March 4, Ashton shared a selfie featuring himself and Mila, and not only did they look super glamorous all dressed up for an Oscars’ afterparty, but they also looked SO cute together! Even better, the couple was celebrating a rare date night as they left their two little ones at home. Ashton and Mila share two kids together, 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 1-year-old son Dimitri Portwood. Click here to see adorable pics of Ashton and Mila’s daughter.

“Night out with the wife,” Ashton captioned the aw-worthy selfie. In the photo, the Ranch actor sported a black and white tux while Mila rocked a black outfit complete with stud earrings and a small necklace. The mom-of-two also had lashes for days, a natural-looking lip, and a fierce smokey eye. It’s pretty clear the duo were fully embracing their night off from parenting duty! Although Ashton and Mila were impeccably dressed, they weren’t spotted in the audience at the Academy Awards. Therefore, they were presumably off to a fancy viewing party or some type of afterparty when they took the selfie.

Ashton and Mila are both known for being private when it comes to their personal lives. After all, Ashton hardly ever posts pictures of his wife, let alone of their kids. He has made exceptions in the past though when it comes to Mila. The last photo of the Ukrainian beauty he shared was in January, when the two attended the Women’s March in LA. Ashton had captured Mila smiling widely in front of a big crowd of protesters, captioning simply, “Womens march LA!!!”

Ashton and Mila welcomed baby Dimitri in November 2016, two years after Wyatt was born. And while Ashton has voiced before that he’d love to have at least one more kid, Mila is not completely on board — at least not yet! “I will only have two,” the Bad Moms star told People magazine in November. “But I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump].” She added, “[It’s hard] when they outnumber you. Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids.” We can’t argue with you there, Mila!