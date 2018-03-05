Meryl Streep Shouting Meme Gets A Sequel At the 2017 Oscars: See Best Tweets

While she didn’t win an Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards, Meryl Streep did something better: she updated her own ‘Shouting Meryl’ meme, and fans were living for it.

Seriously, is there anyone better than Meryl Streep? The 68-year-old Hollywood icon proved yet again that she is a national treasure during the Academy Awards on March 4. Though she lost out on the Best Actress award to Frances McDormand, 60, Meryl won the whole dang show herself. As she was sitting in the audience of the Dolby Theatre, the 21-time nominee was spotted shouting in a way that harkened back to her meme-worthy hoot in 2015.

Yes, Meryl Streep updated her own meme for 2018. The original “Shouting Meryl” meme originated from the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to Bustle, when Meryl was enthusiastically cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds as she accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Bustle. The meme really picked up steam in 2017, when users paired up Meryl with song lyrics. Well, as Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, 50, pointed out while mocking Barbra Streisand, 75, for cloning her dogs, everything in Hollywood gets a remake.

Still, this was one “soft reboot” that fans welcomed. Eagle-eyed users quickly paired up the old Shouting Meryl meme with the updated version. “WHO ARE YOU? I’M YOU BUT STRONGER,” @Tsssnial_ wrote, summing up the upgrade perfectly. Others pointed out how “some things never change” and that “Meryl Streep is about that life.” We all are about that life.

Please update your meme folders. pic.twitter.com/hu4NUpOozp — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) March 5, 2018

We are all low-key Meryl shouting things https://t.co/8E22dMBONn — Jessica Beuker (@JessBeuker) March 5, 2018

The TV: She had style! She had flair! She was there! That's how she became Me: The Nannyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/d9BSwDf1Ka — Derrick "Love in a Time of Wakanda" Austin (@ParadiseLAust) March 18, 2017

Meryl was the 90th Academy Awards. If she wasn’t causing Tiffany Haddish, 38, to bum rush the red carpet to meet her (something she called back when on stage, saying “Hi Meryl. I just want you to be my momma one day”) she was part of one of the better moments of the night. After Frances won the Best Actress award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, she and four other nominees – Meryl, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Sallie Hawkins – all shared a hug. A display of solidarity from four powerful women? That’s worth shouting about.