Lil Wayne Shockingly Ordered To Take Paternity Test For Son He Allegedly Had 16 Years Ago

Lil Wayne may have a fifth child walking around. A woman claims Wayne is the father of her 16-year-old son, who just so happens to be named after the rapper. He’s reportedly been ordered to take a DNA paternity test.

After years of speculation inquiring minds may finally find out if Lil Wayne, 35, has a fifth child. A woman by the name of Keiotia Watson claims the rapper fathered a son, 16, with her after they had a sexual relationship in 2001, according to TMZ. Now, Wayne has reportedly been order to take a DNA paternity test to determine if Watson’s claims are accurate. And, the son in question — Dwayne Brown — just so happens to be named after the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter. Wayne has reportedly denied he had any sexual relations with Watson.

Back in 2017, the site reported that Watson filed legal docs in 2015 to establish paternity and request child support. A Louisiana judge reportedly ruled in Watson’s favor in 2015 and ordered Wayne to pay $5k per month. However, the rapper never paid a cent and then claimed he never received a court order requesting money or notifying him that he was the father, as reported by TMZ. However, the 2015 case was reportedly thrown out, and a new trial has allegedly been ordered.

When this story originally broke [in 2017] about Watson’s claims, another report, one month prior [September 2017], claimed Wayne’s “fiancée” Dhea Sodano was pregnant. During this time, Wayne was also experiencing health issues as he had suffered multiple seizures.

Wayne already as four other children — three sons and a daughter — with four different women starting with his eldest daughter Reginae, 18, who he had with high school sweetheart and first wife Antonia “Toya” Carter. He then had three boys with three other women after divorcing Toya in 2006. Wayne went on to have son Dwayne III, on October 22, 2008 with radio personality Sarah Vivan. Less than a year later, actress Lauren London gave birth to a son, Cameron Carter on September 9, 2009. That same year, singer Nivea gave birth to Wayne’s third son on November 30, 2009.

This shocking report comes on the same day Wayne dropped “Vizine” — an upbeat track from a music/shoe apparel partnership with the clothing brand, Ethika.