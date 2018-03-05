Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth As In Love As Ever At Oscars Party: They Were ‘Kissing All NIght’

Love was in the air for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at Elton John’s Oscar party. We have the EXCLUSIVE scoop on their PDA-filled evening at the bash!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked us all when they made a rare red carpet appearance at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party on March 4, and an eyewitness at the event filled us in on what went down between them inside the bash. “They were kissing throughout the evening and constantly holding hands throughout the party,” the insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They talked closed with each other and she was basically laughing at everything he did or would say. Lots of people were looking and never once did they shy away from PDA. They have amazing chemistry and there is zero trouble in paradise. They are without a doubt the definition of love and very happy with each other.”

It was a big night for Miley and Liam, as they went onto hit up the Vanity Fair after-party following their appearance at Elton’s event. Miley looked stunning at both events, changing from a pink and silver sequined gown into a plunging, gold and black ensemble. Both looks had an Old Hollywood vibe, which Miley added to by wearing her hair in loose curls, swept to the side. Of course, Liam looked super handsome, as well, sporting a black tux for both events. This is only the second time they’ve walked a red carpet together since reconciling at the beginning of 2016, and they sure made a statement!

Since these two got back together, Miley has been wearing the engagement ring Liam gave her back in 2012. However, they have yet to reveal any wedding plans, and despite various rumors that they’ve already secretly tied the knot, it seems like they’re making a point to take things slow this time around. And it certainly seems to be working!