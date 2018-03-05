Lea Michele’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Suffers Nip Slip In Majorly Plunging Dress At Oscars After-Party

Oh no! How low can you go? Lea Michele took a big risk wearing a very low-cut gown at an Oscars party, and suffered a wardrobe malfunction! Eeek!

Lea Michele, 31, always takes risks in her fashion picks, and her dress at Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 4 in Los Angeles was just that — a risk. Lea stunned in a Pre-Fall 2018 navy gown by LA PERLA. The skirt featured gold embroidery and a thigh-high slit. The top was a plunging neckline, revealing Lea’s cleavage. Sexy! Lea looked amazing on the red carpet, but unfortunately suffered a nip slip while getting into her car. Luckily, the Glee star took it in stride, with a smile on her face. She was hitting the party with her girlfriend Nikki Reed, so she had a support system alongside her! It happens to the best of us, Lea!

Aside from her gorgeous dress, we also loved her beauty look! Lea wore clip-in bangs for the night — talk about a fun hair makeover! Hairstylist Sarah Potempa created her sleek and straight hair using her Beachwaver Coast Pro Ceramic Straightener. Effortlessly glam! We are obsessed with her Beachwaver Pro curling iron, so it’s great to know her straightener can also be used for red carpet ready looks! Lea’s makeup was done by Michael Ashton, who frequently works with Adele! Lea’s eyes were sexy and defined, to go with her glam dress, and her lips were covered in a pink gloss. See more pics of stars like Lea, Miley Cyrus, Sofia Richie, Busy Phillips and more at Elton’s party in this gallery of pics right here!

HollywoodLifers, click through the gallery to see more wardrobe malfunctions!