Khary Payton Supports Lauren Cohan Amidst Ongoing Salary Negotiations For ‘TWD’: ‘Pay The Woman’

While the future of Lauren Cohan’s role on ‘The Walking Dead’ remains up in the air, her co-star, Khary Payton, happily showed his support by sending their show runners a message on Instagram.



Khary Payton, 45, isn’t ready to say goodbye to another one of his The Walking Dead co-stars just yet. Taking to Instagram, the actor who plays King Ezekiel on the series had no problem backing Lauren Cohan, 36, with three simple words: “Pay the woman.” Khary’s message comes after some upsetting reports have suggested that Lauren and her character, Maggie, might be leaving the series once season eight is over. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Lauren has landed a pilot episode on ABC, as multiple reports claim that her salary negotiations with AMC aren’t panning out the way she hoped.

However, EP Scott Gimple recently told our sister site, TV Line, that he’s feeling pretty positive about the negotiation process. “These things do happen in TV,” Scott explained, adding, “But we’re talking.” Scott also called Lauren “an actor who has such intuition and such power” not only on the show but in the industry. “So yeah, hopefully, it all works out,” Scott said. Hopefully is an understatement, because as fans of the show know Maggie has become a vital piece of the puzzle in the war against Negan and the Saviors. In fact, she’s currently holding down the fort at The Hilltop where she’s imprisoned their former leader, Gregory, and taken control of keeping the people safe.

Right now it’s unclear what Lauren’s salary is for her role as Maggie on The Walking Dead. Khary’s message makes it clear that he not only supports Lauren and whatever she’s asking for, but also suggests that he’s likely not the only cast member who feels that way. See Khary’s supportive Instagram post below: