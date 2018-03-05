Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Their Super Cute & Effective Method Of Putting Stormi To Sleep 

Stormi Webster’s sleep habits have been revealed. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner put their baby to sleep!

For many, the most difficult part of being a new parent is knowing how to put your baby to sleep. Luckily, Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have found a solution to this common problem. “Kylie and Travis have been busting their behinds caring for their beautiful daughter, and believe it or not, they’ve lost a ton of sleep as well. Stormi [Webster] is super energetic and getting her down is a bit challenging sometimes. Travis has been a huge help and has a secret weapon of his own to get Stormi to calm down when it’s time for bed,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And the “secret weapon” the source is referring isn’t complicated at all.

“His swaddling game is on point! It’s textbook, and Kylie has been wearing Stormi’s swaddles around her shoulders and waist more often so that her scent can be transferred to it, and that has helped Stormi become extra calm once Travis wraps her in them. They’re really doing everything as a team. I love their dynamic,” our insider continued. So cute, right? Who knew they’d be such spectacular parents?! Taking a break from their parental duties, Kylie and Travis enjoyed a much needed outing in Miami on March 4. As we previously reported, the adorable couple was spotted at Seaspice Miami for a brunch with friends.

The lovebirds showed off major PDA as Kylie was photographed lounging in Travis’ arms. Their Miami trip comes just a few days after Kylie revealed the first full look at Stormi’s face. The adorable photo which showed Stormi’s chubby cheeks and beautiful eyes was posted to Snapchat, and we can’t get over how cute she is. Travis also posted the Snap to his Instagram account with the caption, “Our little rager !!!!” They’re such a precious family!