Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Webster’s Cute Nursery & Pink Heart Display On Snapchat: ‘I Love Her Room’

Kylie Jenner absolutely ‘loves’ Stormi Webster’s room! Check out the sweet snap she shared of Stormi’s nursery right here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, cannot contain her appreciation of Stormi Webster‘s cute bedroom layout! Taking to Snapchat, Kylie shared a pic of Stormi’s nursery with all of her followers, writing the caption, “I love her room.” Also featured in the picture is a huge pink heart display hanging on her wall that has butterflies all over it, which probably means that Kylie finally conquered her fear of butterflies to make sure Stormi’s room was cute as possible! Seriously, this style of this baby’s room is so on point. At the bottom of the pic is a faceless toy that’s sure to be a favorite plaything of Stormi’s. Check out Kylie’s Snapchat pic of Stormi’s nursery below!

We reported earlier how Kylie shared an close-up pic and video of Stormi’s face for the first time ever on Snapchat. In the quick clip, Kylie added some cute effects to her Stormi’s bright-eyed face as she sucks on a pacifier! Seriously, Stormi might already be the cutest Kardashian kid of them all! Meanwhile, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 25, also shared the pic of her, calling his sweet daughter “our little rager.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY shared with us the deets about how they get Stormi to sleep. “Travis has been a huge help and has a secret weapon of his own to get Stormi to calm down when it’s time for bed,” our source said. “His swaddling game is on point! It’s textbook, and Kylie has been wearing Stormi’s swaddles around her shoulders and waist more often so that her scent can be transferred to it, and that has helped Stormi become extra calm once Travis wraps her in them. They’re really doing everything as a team. I love their dynamic.”

We’ll keep you posted as Kylie shares more pics of Stormi’s awesome bedroom!