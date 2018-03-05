Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Miss Partying ‘One Bit’ — Never Dreamed Motherhood Would Be This ‘Amazing’

Kylie Jenner’s only been a mom for a month, but HL learned exclusively she’s ‘loving every minute’ of parenthood already! So much so, she doesn’t even miss her old life!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may be young, but she apparently is starting to put her partying days behind her — all for the sake of motherhood! After giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, the reality star’s life has been all about her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, little girl, and she wouldn’t have it any other way! In fact, she doesn’t even think about going out anymore, as she’d much rather spend time with baby Stormi. We don’t blame her either, the infant IS absolutely precious! Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner post baby.

“Kylie doesn’t feel like she is missing out on anything, she’s loving every minute of being a mom and wouldn’t swap it for anything,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Every minute Kylie spends with Stormi is precious, and she can’t believe how much she changes by the day!” While it’s no secret Kylie has always loved kids, having one of her own has brought new meaning into her life. Even better, she’s reportedly happier than she’s ever been.

“Kylie gets so much happiness and fulfillment from caring for her little girl,” our insider explained. “She never dreamed motherhood would be this amazing, and she doesn’t miss her old party lifestyle one bit.” What’s helped Kylie adapt to motherhood is the fact that she’s apparently getting plenty of help from Travis. As HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, the rapper is a hands-on dad who can’t get enough of Stormi OR his baby mama!

“Travis has been having a whirlwind of different emotions since the second he saw Stormi being born,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “His biggest emotional connection with Stormi is his best quality as a new dad — he’s incredibly protective over Stormi and his heart melts whenever he see’s her.” How cute is THAT? “[Kylie] loves Travis so much and is super happy that Stormi’s birth has flipped a switch within Travis that makes him not only an incredible dad, but all around partner.”