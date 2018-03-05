Kylie Jenner’s Wildest Feuds With Makeup Artists: Jeffree Star, Vlada Haggerty & More

Kylie Jenner has quickly become a cosmetic icon, but on her way to the top she’s made a few enemies with fellow makeup gurus!

Kylie Jenner, 20, certainly has The Midas Touch when it comes to makeup. Her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was an instant success the moment it launched, and now it’s worth an astonishing $420 million. So crazy, right? And although many fans are praising the empire she’s built, not everyone is too happy about her success. In fact, some believe the reason behind the line’s prosperity is due to the fact that Kylie copies other brands. Makeup artist Vlada Haggerty sued the makeup mogul in 2016 for allegedly stealing her work, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

When Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection dropped, Vlada thought her campaign looked too close to a makeup look she created in the past. Both shoots featured gold painted hands and red lips. The similarities were too strong to deny! A lot of Vlada’s loyal followers pointed out the similarities, which ultimately led to a lengthy legal battle. The drama came to an unexpected halt when Kylie Instagrammed Vlada’s original photo with the caption,” Check out this inspiring photograph from @juliakuzmenko and @vladamua.” It’s unclear whether or not Vlad went any further with the suit, but following Kylie’s post Vlada’s photographer Julia Kuzmenko took to social media to explain the issue was revolved. We’re glad to see Kylie gave the credit Vlada and her team deserved.

However, this wouldn’t be the last time Kylie would find herself in hot water with a makeup artist. On Feb. 28, YouTube personality Jeffree Star took to Twitter to reveal that Kylie Jenner’s team had removed him from their PR list as a product reviewer. “Just for the record, I could care less about getting free products… I buy anything I have ever wanted to review that you guys have told me about. I invest a lot into my channel and this just pure comedy to me. I love when I speak the truth about a product, and then I get removed…” Jeffree said. Turns out, Jeffree got the boot for giving Kylie Cosmetics bad ratings. For those of you who don’t remember, the outspoken makeup artist bashed Kylie’s products for being too expensive and claimed the brushes were made of animal hair. So, although Jeffree is entitled to his opinion, we can sort of understand why he was let go.

