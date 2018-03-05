Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Make Instagrams Private: Fans Think They Split

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima fueled rumors they had broken up after he made his Instagram private & she deleted her account! Did they unfollow each other?

Did Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, just split?! Fans are thinking the couple may have called it quits after his Instagram was suddenly made private. On top of that, Kourtney’s Instagram account is no longer in existence! Does her deleted account prove the two have parted ways for good?! Needless to say, Twitter went wild with breakup speculation. One fan tweeted, “You broke up with younes Scott is still with Sofia life is a bitch lol.” Another wrote, “WHATS GOING ON WITH YOUNES !!! PLEASE DONT CRUSH MY DREAMS KOURT!!!!! I became to invested :(”

Before making his account private, Younes actually deleted his account as well. Fans have speculated that the flurry of drama surrounding their social media accounts has to do with the fact that the two of them may have unfollowed each other. Check out pics of her deleted account and his private one below, and see for yourself!

While something must have gone down between the two of them, on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two lovebirds had a rare PDA moment, as they shared a cute kiss with each other. While this is the only time he’s been featured on camera for the reality show, time will tell whether or not he’ll be on KUWTK for long considering the couple’s disconcerting Instagram situation. On another episode, Kourtney admitted that she’d only have a fourth child if the person she loves wanted one. She revealed, “I don’t need a baby to have a baby, I have three kids. I’m saying if I am like in love and the person wants to have a kid…” While it was speculated at the time that Kourtney might be referring to Younes, with their relationship in question after potentially unfollowing each other, it doesn’t seem so likely now. Click here to see pics of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA moments of all-time!

As you can see from the screengrabs above, things do not look good for the two of them. We’ll keep you posted with any more developments regarding their relationship!