Kim Kardashian, Cardi B & Madonna Pose For Epic Group Photo At Oscars After-Party

This is not a drill! — Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Madonna all posed together for a photo at an Oscars after-party! Check out the star power in this epic, new pic!

Photo dreams came true last night! Kim Kardashian, 37, Madonna, 59, and Cardi B, 25, were the ultimate trio after the 90th annual Academy Awards in LA on March 4. The ladies it the town for Hollywood’s hottest Oscars after-parties and and even stopped to pose for a photo together. The singer, rapper and business maven all stood behind a white backdrop with cut-out openings that only showed their faces. From left to right — Madonna posed seductively with her finger in her mouth; Kim stared straight at the camera with a serious look; And, Cardi showed off her red pointed nails as she tipped her head down with red, mirrored sunnies on. Check out the full photo below!

The unexpected snap was taken by talent manager, Guy Oseary. While it’s unclear which after-party the three stars attended, they certainly stole the spotlight wherever they were. Although their post-Oscars looks weren’t fully pictured, Oseary gave us a sneak peak in the shot. Madonna rocked a conductor-like black hat with a silver chain, accompanied by white gloves and a tuxedo-style collar. Kim with her black roots and pink after seemingly straight, wore a black top, which covered her neck. Cardi donned her new, blonde hair that appeared to be tied back with a thick diamond necklace. Click here to see all of the best highlights from the 90th annual Academy Awards!

Kim stepped out on the same night of Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale, where she introduced her surrogate to her family. This was the first time we got an up close and personal look at her surrogate, although the cameras made sure not to capture the woman’s face. Other major moments from the season 14 finale included — Khloe’s baby’s gender was revealed; A pregnant Kylie finally emerged; And, Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima finally made an appearance on the show for the very first time. The two shared a sweet kiss when he showed up to support he Kourtney at her Pretty Little Things event to support her.