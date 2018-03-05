Khloe Kardashian Reveals When She’ll Finally Allow Her Daughter To Watch ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian ‘can’t believe’ she’s having a girl, and in her 1st interview post gender reveal, she also dished on when she’ll let her daughter start dating!

Now that the Kar-Jenner sisters are having kids of their own, it’s only a matter of time before the next generation sees what their parents were up to before they were born! And since we all know Keeping Up With The Kardashians can get a bit raunchy, Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed on March 5 that it’s going to take YEARS for her to let her unborn daughter watch her family’s reality show! Less than 24 hours after the sex of Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, baby was revealed, Khloe took to khloewithak.com to share how excited she is about becoming a mom to a little girl. She even revealed some hopes and wishes for her first child! Click here to see adorable PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl!” Khloe gushed on her website. “It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys.” The star, who’s currently eight months pregnant, announced the big news on the season finale of Keeping Up, and since then, she was asked to answer some questions pertaining to her unborn daughter. “My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up,” Khloe added. One of the questions was “My child will be BLANK when they watch their first episode of KUWTK,” and the mom-to-be filled in the blank with age “13.”

So it looks like Khloe and Tristan’s daughter will be a teenager before she’s allowed to see the shenanigans her mom and aunts got into back in the day. Seems fair enough to us! Khloe was also asked when her child will be allowed to go on her first date, and to that she replied, “15 (I’m not sure what TT will say).” Getting a little deeper, Khloe revealed that if her baby “could excel at just one thing,” she hopes it’d be “self-love.” Aw! She also shared it’d be cool if her daughter spoke “many languages” and if her “secret talent” was “singing.”

As for babysitters, while KoKo has many family members to choose from, it looks like she’ll be sticking her two older sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, with the responsibility. “They already have so many kids,” Khloe wrote. “What’s one more. LOL!” Khloe tweeted on March 4 how thrilled she is to be having a daughter, adding to the baby-girl boom her family is experiencing. After all, Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and Kim welcomed daughter Chicago West in January. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” Khloe gushed.