Making a grand entrance, Kendall Jenner wowed at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars party — and she looked sexy AF! Rocking a short and tight mini, the star totally turned heads! Could she even sit down?

Surprise! Kendall Jenner, 22, graced us with her presence at the Vanity Fair party following the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, and fans were shook! Walking the red carpet in a Redemption dress, the reality star proved she can hang with the best of them on Hollywood’s biggest night. While surprised by her appearance, we can’t say she doesn’t look great — I mean, just LOOK at that dress! It’s soooo short — can she even sit down? Luckily, her mile-long legs looked flawless, and that’s all that really matters, isn’t it?

She brought even more glamour with gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz emerald and diamond earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring. Mary Phillips did her glowing makeup. She looked glam but not overdone — so pretty. Her sleek and straight hair, which was a trend we saw on Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as well, was styled by Peter Savic.

This isn’t the first time a Kar-Jenner has shown up at the Academy Awards. Just last year, Kris Jenner, 62, attended the prestigious award show. The momager walked the red carpet for E! and even served as a commentator for the network. She had a majorly embarrassing moment though when she seemed totally perplexed by the blue ribbons worn by several stars to support the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU was fighting against Donald Trump‘s controversial travel ban last year, but unfortunately, Kris wasn’t clued in. Pointing out Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, who wore one of the ACLU ribbons, she said, “What is that blue thing she has there?” She got her answers moments latter from the ACLU itself, who tweeted, “It’s a ribbon that says you stand for people’s rights, @krisjenner!” Yikes! This year, Kendall stayed away from making any political statements and let her legs do the talking!