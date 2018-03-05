Kendall Jenner Enjoyed ‘Mingling’ At Oscars After Party: She’s Planning On Acting

Kendall Jenner had a great time attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on the night of Mar. 4 and used the experience to make new connections for her career. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Kendall Jenner, 22, was having the time of her life at the Vanity Fair party after the 2018 Oscars on Mar. 4 and she used the night as an opportunity for a possible career change in the future! “Kendall was with Hailey Baldwin, and they had an absolute ball, dancing and partying all night long,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kendall loves an excuse to get glammed up, and what better opportunity to do so than the Oscars? It’s important for Kendall’s career to be visible, it helps raise her profile and increase bookings. Kendall is aware that her modelling career likely has a limited shelf life, so she’s already looking ahead and planning for her next career. Kendall would love to break into acting in the future, so it’s great for her to be out there networking and mingling with all the industry bigwigs.”

Despite having a successful modeling career up until this point, Kendall’s been very open about her struggles with anxiety. It even caused her to miss Paris Fashion Week a couple of weeks ago. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still knows how to slay the runway when she does participate in shows, though, so it’s no surprise that she’d be looking to branch out into another career that would keep her in the spotlight.

Whether Kendall is modeling or acting, we’re sure she’ll thrive. The brunette beauty is always making headlines with her hotter than ever social media pics so there’s proof that she definitely knows how to capture attention!