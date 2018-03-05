Kate Middleton’s Exact Due Date Reportedly Revealed: When Will The Next Royal Baby Be Born?

While it’s known Kate Middleton is due in the spring, a new report claims to have the actual day she’s giving birth — and it may become a national holiday!

The royals revealed back in October that Kate Middleton, 36, will give birth to her and Prince William‘s, 35, third child in April. However, as for the exact day, fans have been left in the dark. Turns out though, Kate and William’s little one could actually give England a patriotic boost, as it’s reportedly due to arrive on a feast day! And while due dates can’t be perfectly exact, if the little one is born on April 23, aka St George’s Day, it may be declared a public holiday! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

St. George’s Day is the patron saint of England’s feast day, and, according to sources from The Sun, it’s also Kate’s due date for baby number three. “There’s no certainty with due dates of course but the Duchess is working off a date around St George’s Day,” the insider shared with the publication. “It would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then.” If the new royal does make their grand debut on the day of celebration, it could even reignite calls for April 23rd to become a public holiday! Pretty exciting, huh?

The idea of making St. George’s Day an official holiday has been brought up in parliament every year since 2006. In addition, most other countries have a day off to celebrate their national Saint, such as St. Patrick in Ireland. Maybe the birth of a royal baby will be the thing to push parliament over the edge? Either way, we can’t wait for Kate to give birth! At this time it’s not publicly known if she and Wills are having a boy or girl, but no matter what they have, we just know Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will be amazing big siblings!

Just like with the births of George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015, Kate will have the baby at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London. And even if the baby arrives after the predicted April 23 date, there’s still a special day later in April it could land on. “If she’s very late, as she was with George’s birth, she could even make it a very special wedding anniversary present to William,” the source added. “They celebrate seven years of marriage on the 29th April.”