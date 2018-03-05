Julianne Hough’s Shocking Oscar Party Look: Unrecognizable With Red Hair & Strong Makeup

Wow! Julianne Hough looked like a completely different person at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. See the new pic of her rocking long red hair and super bold makeup!

Julianne Hough, 29, turned up the glam at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4. With her newly red hair styled in Old Hollywood curls and dramatic scarlet lipstick, Julianne looked like we’ve never seen her before! Check out the new pic below — it’s definitely a departure from the blonde bob we’re used to.

The Dancing with the Stars champ showed off her amazing figure in a white floor-length Max Mara gown, and she accessorized with an enormous diamond pendant necklace and black clutch bag. Beautiful! See more photos of celebs looking fab at the 2018 Academy Awards after-parties here.

Julianne underwent a major hair makeover in February, going from her trademark blonde to red! “I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!” the dancer/actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me…and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!…Thank you to @ambahhh for making my hair dreams come true!”

Julianne is definitely owning the color, and we absolutely love her daring look at the Vanity Fair party! Take a look at the before-and-after: