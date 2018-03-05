Jennifer Lawrence & Jodi Foster Rip Into Meryl Streep at The Oscars & It Was A Show Highlight

Hilarious. Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster ripped into Meryl Streep at the Oscars and the show highlight was genius. Keep reading for the details.

“What happened to you?” Jennifer Lawrence asked Jodie Foster who walked onto the 2018 Oscars stage, on March 4th, in crutches as the pair were about to announce the winner for Best Actress. “Streep,” was Jodie’s reply as she pointed to Meryl Streep sitting in the front row of the Kodak Theater in Hollywood as Jennifer’s mouth dropped open. “She I Tonya’ed me,” explained Jodie to the delight of the star-studded audience. “But you know, I prefer not to discuss it,” Jodie continued. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, this hilarious Oscars moment, was one of many that came during a night full of viral moments.

The joke was a subtle nod to Margot Robbie who played Tonya Harding, a figure skater who infamously attacked fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. Margot’s film, I, Tonya, earned three Oscar nominations, including one for Margot, as best actress. Allison Janney was also nominated and won for her role in the film. But the best actress award went to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“No, it’s cool, you know, she tripped me once,” Jennifer replied to Jodie’s quip, referring to Jennifer’s infamous fall up the stairs upon receiving her own Oscar. The actresses, both Oscar winners, were hilarious as they took healthy jabs at Meryl who may be the most successful actress of all time and who seems to be present at every Oscar Award show. “She is always so nice at the luncheons,” Jen states, to which Jodie rebuffed, “well, she is acting.” HA! Check out the hilarious moment here:

jennifer lawrence and jodie foster coming for meryl streep #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3ViUKGg2AV — ⁎ (@badpostjIaw) March 5, 2018

After taking the fun jabs at Meryl, the pair went on to announce the award for Frances who gave a stirring speech calling for reform in Hollywood. It was a night full of big moments, surprises and great speeches. Jen and Jodies’ diss of Meryl will no doubt be one of many viral moments that will live forever.