Jennifer Garner Looked Like Royalty In Blue Gown With Big Hair At The Oscars

WOW! Jennifer Garner had everyone talking at the Oscars, and she looked absolutely flawless in a bright blue gown. Get the details on her look below.

Jennifer Garner, 45, looked STUNNING wearing a royal blue Atelier Versace gown and Versace shoes at the 2018 Oscars, held live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 4. For extra glamour, she wore sapphire and diamond earrings (from the Piaget Sunny Side of Life collection), and two white gold and diamond rings by Piaget — about 25 carats of diamonds alone! She looked so perfect — the epitome of Hollywood glam. Hairstylist Adir Abergel took inspiration from icons like Sofia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor for Jennifer’s effortlessly sexy hair. They wanted major volume and massive sex appeal! “I wanted [Jennifer’s] hair to accentuate the shine and have a luxurious finish,” Adir told us. “The key to the style is beautiful, healthy hair.”

He started by prepping the hair with Virtue Full Shampoo and used Virtue Full Conditioner only on the ends. He used the Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban towel to absorb excess water before drying her hair. He applied the Virtue One For All 6-in- 1 Styler on damp hair, from mid-length to ends to give her some texture. He then used the ghd AIR Hair Dryer. He pinned her hair into barrel curls and let hair cool. Then, he used the ghd 18k Gold Styler to give her hair even more shine, volume, and movement and gave her a deep side part. To keep the look in place, he finished by spraying the Virtue Finale Shaping Spray.

Jennifer became a meme at the Oscars when a video of her looking confused went viral. Luckily, even though she was making a face, she still looked more beautiful than ever!

