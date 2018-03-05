Jamie Foxx Reveals His Sweet Female Role Model & The Important Lessons She’s Taught Him

It’s Women’s History Month and Jamie Foxx is grateful for the one who helped set him on the right path in life. He reveals his biggest female influences, and why it’s important that men ‘listen’ to women!

For Jamie Foxx, 50, Women’s History Month is a time for the Oscar-winning actor to reflect on the impact women have had on his life. There’s one female role model that really had a strong influence, and it’s possible he couldn’t have reached the levels of professional success he has without her. “My Grandmother,” Jamie said when EXCLUSIVELY talking to HollywoodLife.com while at the Mercedes-Benz USA Official Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons, Beverly Hills. “She always instilled in me that no matter where you go, you have fun. No matter where you go, you make sense and the talent you have been given, don’t sit on it. Always keep pushing and listen!”

“You got to listen,” Jamie tells HollywoodLife.com. “When you get to a certain age and you think you know everything and…my daughter says, ‘Dad! You can’t wear skinny jeans.’ Just things like that.” It seems that no matter how old Jamie gets, he always has a woman dropping some knowledge on his head – be it his grandmother or his 24-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx. For Women’s History Month (and all subsequent months, for that matter) men should follow Jamie’s example by listening to women – be it about keeping a sense of humor or not dressing like a fool.

Jamie also referenced another powerful woman when discussing, ahead of the 90th Academy Awards, the importance for a man like himself to win an Oscar. “It just meant everything,” he told reporters. “Oprah Winfrey took me over to see Sidney Poitier and Quincy Jones and all the actors that have come before me and didn’t get an opportunity that they probably should have gotten. I know they should have gotten the award — it was such a humbling experience to walk to Sidney Poitier. I saw him one time and his performances grew me into who I have become.”

Who he became is an Oscar winner. Jamie won the Best Actor award in 2004 for his astounding performance in Ray, an accomplishment he cherishes to this very day. “To have something like that,” Jamie added, “that is something you can never replace, regardless of what your career does before or after that. You can’t replace that type of a feeling and that type of excitement and that is why people come out to see people enjoy this night!”